World Cup 2022: Morocco's Ambassador to Ghana Imane Ouaadil heaps praise on Coach Walid Regragrui

H.E Ambassador Imane Ouaadil has credited Morocco’s historic run in the FIFA World Cup to head coach Walid Regragrui.

The Atlas Lions of Morocco became the first African team to reach the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup after beating Portugal in the quarter-finals by a lone goal.

According to the Moroccan Ambassador to Ghana, the former Wydad Athletic coach has brought a new vibe and spirit to the team leading to their success on the field.

Speaking as a Moroccan and a fan of the national team in an exclusive interview with Happy FM she said, “The difference is the coach.” Somehow Regragrui has managed to give another spirit to the team.

“They are gathering around him like a father figure for them, they turn to him and he is very patient.” He is willing to guide them and give them solace, and we have never seen some of the players play with their guts like in this World Cup competition.

“They are different, and we have discovered a new Morocco team. They are not trying to show off; there is no individual play, and it’s all about teamwork.

She also mentioned that the fans have played a key role in Morocco’s success at the World Cup so far, and there are plans to ensure more fans attend the semifinal game against France on Wednesday.

“The 12th player, which is the fans, has played a big role in all this.” There is a new plan for more people to go and see the semi-finals. 10 flights each day.

Ambassador Imane Ouaadil added that Moroccans are happy with the history made by the team and irrespective of the results against France in the semifinals.

“Our chances of winning have improved.” If we beat Spain, Portugal, and Belgium, anything can happen. Anything can happen, and we are confident. Morocco has already won, irrespective of whatever happens. If we win Morocco win not sleep for one year”, she added.

