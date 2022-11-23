World Cup 2022: Musician Sister Afia vows to go naked if Ghana beat Portugal 3-0

Ghanaian musician Sister Afia has vowed to go naked if the Black Stars beat Ronaldo-led Portugal in their 2022 World Cup opener on Thursday.

She stated in a tweet that if Ghana wins 3-0, she will record a live naked pool video of herself.

“If Ghana score 3-0 against Portugal, on Thursday I will go NAKED and drop my self in a pool ON LIVE 😂😂😂 so God help me 🙏🙏🙏”, she tweeted on Tuesday.

The celebrity's comments raise the hopes of many Ghanaian fans ahead of the team's first game against Portugal.

Black Stars defender Denis Odoi believes they can draw inspiration from Saudi Arabia’s remarkable victory over Argentina.

He said, "Of course, seeing what Saudi Arabia have achieved just proves that you have to play all the matches. It's not because you are a smaller country than your opponent that everything is a foregone conclusion. And then, based on my experience, this season in the Champions League, nobody would have given us a chance to go to the round of 16. And yet, after four matches, we qualified. So my takeaway is that when you play as a team, you can do anything."

Both teams arrived in Qatar after impressive victories and are confident of making a strong start in Qatar.

Portugal defeated Nigeria in Lisbon despite the absence of captain Ronaldo, who was suffering from stomach problems, while Ghana defeated Switzerland in Abu Dhabi.

The game will take place at Stadium 974 and will begin at 4 p.m. local time.