World Cup 2022: My expectation for Ghana is very high- John Paintsil 

Former Ghana defender John Paintsil has huge expectations for the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

The former Fulham and Leicester City defender recently made a bold statement in an interview indicating that the Black Stars can win the World Cup trophy in Qatar.

Despite the team's poor run of form in their previous game, Paintsil who played in two-World Cup tournaments for the Black Stars urged Coach Otto Addo to be firm and believe in his abilities to lead the team.

"My expectation for Ghana is very, very high," Paintsil told BBC Sport Africa.

"Otto Addo and his staff know what they are looking for. The coaches must stand firm and believe in their abilities.

The West Africans are the lowest-ranked side at the World Cup - at 61st in the world .

Ghana has been housed in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Group H.

The Black Stars mark their return to the tournament on November 24 against Portugal.