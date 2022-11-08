World Cup 2022: ‘My expectation for Ghana is very, very high’ – John Paintsil

Former Ghana defender John Paintsil believes the Black Stars will perform well at the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars have struggled for form this year, winning only two of their eight games since Addo took over after the team was eliminated in the group stage of the Africa Cup of Nations in January.4

Last month, Addo’s men were involved in two pre-World Cup friendlies. Ghana were defeated 3-0 by five-time World Cup winners Brazil in France on September 23 before winning 1-0 against Nicaragua, who are ranked 81 places lower in the world rankings, four days later.

"My expectation for Ghana is very, very high," Paintsil told BBC Sport Africa.

"Otto Addo and his staff know what they are looking for. The coaches must stand firm and believe in their abilities.

"Every coach should know his 1st XI at this time. The little time they will have with the boys, they will do their best to blend them and become one team."

The four-time African champions and will face Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Group H.