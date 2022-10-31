World Cup 2022: Nico Williams knows what to do to convince Spain coach Luis Enrique

Athletic Bilbao striker Nico Williams has stated his desire to make Spain's World Cup squad.

Williams made the preliminary squad after committing to La Roja, while older brother Inaki Williams agreed to play for Ghana.

While Inaki is almost certain to make Ghana's final squad, Nico, his younger brother, is less certain, but he knows what he needs to do to convince Spain manager Luis Enrique.

Nico said, "I hope I can go to the World Cup, with work I think that in the end the results will be given.

“I don't know if I'm going to go, but with work, I think that in the end, the results will come and hopefully I can go.

"I am going step by step.

The 20-year-old made his debut for Spain against Switzerland before assisting Spain's only goal in a 1-0 victory over Portugal to secure qualification to the UEFA Nations League semi-finals.