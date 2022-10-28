World Cup 2022: Nico Williams named in Spain's 55-man provisional squad  

Nico Williams, the younger brother of Ghana forward Inaki Williams has been named in Spain's 55-man provisional squad for the 2022 World Cup, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

The Atletico Bilbao winger has been selected by Coach Luis Enrique after impressing on his debut against Switzerland last month.

The young forward made a second-half appearance for Spain in the UEFA Nations League defeat to Switzerland.

“It's the biggest jump of my career. I am grateful to the mister for the trust and you have to go to Portugal. He has asked me to do what I do at Athletic, to face and do one on one,” Williams said after making his Spain debut.

Sources indicate Coach Luis Enrique has named five players in each position in his 55-man squad submitted to FIFA by the Spanish Football Federation.

The three goalkeepers who will go to Qatar will be Unai Simón, Robert Sánchez and David Raya . But Luis Enrique has also included Kepa Arrizabalaga, who has regained his best form at Chelsea .

Luiz Enrique has decided not to make his 55-man provisional squad public until he names his final 26-man squad.

Spain will open their World Cup campaign on November 23 against Costa Rica.