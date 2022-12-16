World Cup 2022: Nigeria are capable of doing better than Morocco - NFF chief

The Nigeria Football Federation's (NFF) Secretary General, Mohammed Sanusi, believes the Super Eagles are capable of breaking Morocco's World Cup record.

The Atlas Lions have massively impressed in Qatar, becoming the first African team to reach the tournament's semi-finals, and they can finish third when they face Croatia on Saturday.

Morocco topped a group that included highly rated Belgium, Croatia, and Canada before defeating Spain and Morocco en route to a historic place in the semi-finals.

"Morocco has done exceedingly well for Africa at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar,” Sanusi told Complete Sports, as quoted by Goal.

"Nigeria is capable of doing likewise and even better if we have a peaceful atmosphere in which all stakeholders work towards a common, noble goal."

Nigeria failed to qualify for the World Cup, losing out to fierce rivals Ghana, who were eliminated in the first round in Qatar.