World Cup 2022: Nigeria captain Ahmed Musa charges African sides to set sights on the trophy

Nigeria captain Ahmed Musa, has charged the five African representatives at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar to strive to make history at the end of the tournament.

Musa also urged the African representatives at tournament to set their eyes on claiming the ultimate if possible.

Senegal, Ghana, Morocco, Cameroon and Tunisia are Africa's five representatives at the World Cup in Qatar which kicks off today.

Africa's best finish at the Mundial has been in the quarter-finals with Cameroon (in 1990), Senegal (in 2002) and Ghana (in 2010) only countries to achieve that feat.

The former CSKA Moscow and Leicester City winger says he will be happy if any of the African teams go all the way to make history.

"I don’t have any favourite country to win the 2022 World Cup, but I will be very happy if an African nation goes all the way to win it. I would also not predict which country will win the World Cup so long as it is an African team," Musa said.

Musa rued the absence of the Super Eagles at the biggest football event in the World.

"If Nigeria had qualified for the World Cup, we would also be contesting for the title. Since we are not there, I have adopted the five African representatives as my teams and I would be praying and rooting for them to do the black continent proud.

"My message to the five African countries is to go to Qatar and be fearless. They should go there believing they can win the World Cup like every other country. They should go and create history for themselves and their countries."

Musa has made two appearances at the World Cup in the 2014 and 2018 editions in Brazil and Russia respectively.