World Cup 2022: Nordsjaelland congratulates Kudus, Kamaldeen on making Black Stars final squad for Qatar

Danish side Nordsjaelland has congratulated its former players Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana on making Ghana's final squad for the World Cup.

The duo were named in Coach Otto Addo’s final 26-man squad for the tournament on Monday.

Kudus who left Nordsjaelland in the summer of 2020 has become an integral part of the Black Stars team due to his impressive performances

He will be playing in his first major international competition for Ghana at the senior level.

The Ajax star missed the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in January due to injury.

Kudus has been in fine form for Ajax this season and is expected to replicate that form in the World Cup for Ghana.

Kamaldeen Sulemana despite his injury woes made the cut and will playing in his second major tournament for the Black Stars.

Sulemana joined Rennes in a big money move from Nordsjaelland last two seasons.

Nordsjaelland in a post has congratulated the two players on making Ghana’s World Cup for the tournament.

The two Right to Dream academy graduate will join the team’s training camp in Abu Dhabi where they prepare to face Switzerland in a last friendly game before heading to Doha for the tournament.

Ghana is in group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

The Black Stars will begin their campaign on November 24,2022 against Portugal.