World Cup 2022: Not a good situation - South Korea star Son Heung-min on Paulo Bento's suspension

South Korea captain Son Heung-min says the suspension of coach Paulo Bento for the match against Portugal is a bad situation.

Bento will not be on the bench on Friday when South Korea take on his home country Portugal, with the Asians needing a win to stand a chance of qualifying.

The Portuguese was sent off after a rant at referee Anthony Taylor following his team's 3-2 loss to Ghana at the Education City Stadium.

Bento stormed onto the field and confronted the English referee about his decision not to allow Korea to take a last-minute corner.

"(Coach Bento's absence) is not a good situation as a team." We need to prepare better during the season,” Son Heung-min said in an interview after the defeat against Ghana.

Korean FA Vice Chairman Lee Young-Pyo also said, "In some cases, there are often cases where (the coach) is not on the bench to win." "I think our players will be able to play while overcoming the pressure of not being able to sit on the bench."

"Of course, it's a bad situation for us," but he said, "I'll do my best to prepare for the last game because the players know that the coach is with us wherever he is," Lee Kang-in added.