World Cup 2022: Osei Palmer makes shocking claim following Joseph Paintsil's omission from Black Stars list

Tema Youth CEO, Osei Kwaku Palmer, believes his affiliation with Joseph Paintsil has been the rationale behind the player’s struggles in the Black Stars team.

Despite being in a rich vein of form, Painstil looks certain to be dropped from the final list for the 2022 FIFA World Cup by Otto Addo according to various reports.

Paintsil has six goals and five assists in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League and was named in the initial 55-man squad for the tournament.

Speaking on eTV, Palmer questioned why the 24-year-old has been mistreated anytime the Black Stars conversation comes up.

”Sometimes it hurts when I see how he’s being treated in the national team,” he said.

“We watched the AFCON and he was one of the best players, yet he sat out the next two games.

”I’ve reached a conclusion that he’s being snubbed because of his affiliation with me.”

The technical team of the Black Stars is expected to make official the final 26-list for the tournaments in the coming days.

Black Stars coach Otto Addo is expected to reveal the final list by the close of the week with the team opening camp on November 14.

Ghana start their campaign on November 24 against Portugal, followed by games against South Korea and Uruguay.