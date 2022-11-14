World Cup 2022: Otto Addo apologises to Ghana stars who couldn't make final cut

Ghana coach Otto Addo has apologised to players who failed to make the cut for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Addo has been rocked by injuries to several of his key men ahead of the global tournament in the Asian region.

First and second choice goalkeepers Jojo Wollacot and Richard Ofori as well as midfielder Baba Iddrisu have been ruled out with various degree of injuries.

Serbia-based midfielder Samuel Owusu as well as experienced Mubarak Wakaso also failed to make the cut.

There are also no places for impressive and in-form duo Jeffrey Schlupp and Joseph Paintsil.

And the gaffer has apologised to the players who didn't make the final cut despite being named in a provisional 26-man squad.

"It's just a pity that {that not all players can get into the team}, but that's just the way football is. I have done my best and I hope everyone would understand just a little bit we put in our team together," he said

"I am very sorry for players who couldn't make it."

Ghana begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, before facing South Korea four days later and concluding the group stage against Uruguay on December 2. Ghana head to Qatar for the World Cup desperately hoping to avoid a repeat of their last major tournament.

At the Africa Cup of Nations in January, Ghana, four-time winners of the continental competition, failed to make the knockout round for the first time in 2006 following a shock defeat to minnows and debutants Comoros.

Their humiliating exit saw them fail to win a match in 22 appearances at the finals and finish bottom of their group.

But Ghana have struggled for form since edging out Nigeria for a place in Qatar in a tie marred by crowd violence in the second leg.

Such is the level of concern over their recent travails that some are even calling for Addo to be replaced before the World Cup, while the country itself has sought divine intervention by having two national days of prayer and fasting in a bid to reverse their fortunes ahead of the tournament.

Ghana have won just two of their 12 matches this year.

They were held to a 1-1 draw by the Central African Republic, ranked 132 in the world by FIFA, in their first AFCON qualifier in June, before being thrashed 4-1 by Japan and drawing 0-0 with Chile.