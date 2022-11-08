World Cup 2022: Otto Addo begins to inform dropped Black Stars players from final squad

Ghana head coach Otto Addo has began the process of naming his final squad list for the World Cup, Qatar 2022 which kicks off later this month.

Addo is expected to release a 26-man squad for the Mundial as he drops other 29 players from the preliminary list which was announced last Friday.

The deadline for the submission of final squads to FIFA is November 14, 2022 but the Black Stars gaffer has started informing the omitted by phoning.

GHANAsoccernet.com has already confirmed the omissions of Anderlecht midfielder Majeed Ashimeru and Felix Afena-Gyan.

Other players who are said to have been dropped for the going to Qatar for the Mundial are in-form Joseph Paintsil and US based player Yaw Yeboah.

The Ghana Football Association is expected to publish the final squad for the World Cup tournament this week according to multiple reports.

Karlsruher SC defender Stephan Kofi Ambrosius has been ruled out of the tournament due to an injury is carrying.

Ghana face Portugal in their first Group H match on November 24 at the 974 Stadium before taking on South Korea and Uruguay in the subsequent matches.