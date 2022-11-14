World Cup 2022: Otto Addo confident Ghana can beat any nation

Ghana coach Otto Addo is confident he has enough arsenals to stand any opposition at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The German-based gaffer named his final 26-man squad in the Ghanaian capital, Accra on Monday for the global tournament.

Addo has been forced to make last minute changes to his squad due to injuries to several of his key players.

Goalkeepers Richard Ofori, Jojo Wollacot, Baba Iddrisu have been left out due to injuries while Mubarak Wakaso and Samuel Owusu failed to make the cut.

Ghana will battle old foes Portugal and Uruguay as well as South Korea in Group H.

"This is out squad for the World Cup and I believe that we can go and make an impact," he said at the unveiling.

"With this squad, I believe the Black Stars can beat any side at the World Cup.

"I will implore the country to support the team at the World Cup."

Ghana begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, before facing South Korea four days later and concluding the group stage against Uruguay on December 2. Ghana head to Qatar for the World Cup desperately hoping to avoid a repeat of their last major tournament.

At the Africa Cup of Nations in January, Ghana, four-time winners of the continental competition, failed to make the knockout round for the first time in 2006 following a shock defeat to minnows and debutants Comoros.

Their humiliating exit saw them fail to win a match in 22 appearances at the finals and finish bottom of their group.

But Ghana have struggled for form since edging out Nigeria for a place in Qatar in a tie marred by crowd violence in the second leg.

Such is the level of concern over their recent travails that some are even calling for Addo to be replaced before the World Cup, while the country itself has sought divine intervention by having two national days of prayer and fasting in a bid to reverse their fortunes ahead of the tournament.

Ghana have won just two of their 12 matches this year.

They were held to a 1-1 draw by the Central African Republic, ranked 132 in the world by FIFA, in their first AFCON qualifier in June, before being thrashed 4-1 by Japan and drawing 0-0 with Chile.