World Cup 2022: Otto Addo denies Ghana FA meddling in Black Stars final squad for Qatar

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has refuted assertions that senior Ghana FA officials had a say in the team’s selection for the World Cup in Qatar.

Rumors went rife, Otto Addo had been influenced in his squad selection for the tournament by some Ghana FA officials before the announcement.

Due to the claims, Ghana President Nana Akufo Addo publicly pleaded with Kurt Okraku and his staff to provide the Black Stars technical bench the freedom to make their own decisions.

After choosing his final team, Addo clarified the situation by saying he did it alone with the help of his technical bench and that no intervention occurred.

“Thank you to the GFA President [Kurt Okraku] for allowing me to do my work,” he told the media during the press conference to announce the final squad.

“For me, that’s the most important thing. To be able to make decisions myself, of course alongside the technical team.”

Ghana have been drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay. They will kick off their campaign against Portugal at Stadium 974 on November 24.

They will then face South Korea in matchday two at Education City Stadium on November 28 before they take on Uruguay at Al Wakrah Sports Complex on December 2.