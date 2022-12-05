World Cup 2022: Otto Addo insists Black Stars needed more time to be better

Immediate past coach of the Black Stars Otto Addo believes the team would have done better if they had more time together.

Addo, who was named coach of the team in April, spent time with the Blacks only in the June and September break before the World Cup in November.

Ghana failed to shine in Qatar, winning just a game as the Black Stars suffered first round elimination.

“The windows we had were June, September and World Cup so there was not much time,” he told the media at a briefing on Saturday," he said.

“Surely this is normal. If we will have had more time together, we could have developed even better. I saw a lot of processes and I know it is difficult for a lot of people to understand.”

The Borussia Dortmund talent coach resigned after the Black Stars' defeat to Uruguay last Friday.

The four-time African champions will now switch their attention to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next year.