World Cup 2022 : Otto Addo, Kudus set new record as Ghana beat South Korea  

Coach Otto Addo became the first Ghanaian coach to win a match at the FIFA World Cup tournament following Ghana’s 3-2 win against South Korea on Monday.

The 49-year-old who led Ghana to its fourth World Cup appearance in Qatar mastermind’s the team’s first win of the competition at the Education City Sports Stadium in Al Rayyan.

It was a highly entertaining game which produced five goals with Mohammed Kudus adjudged best player of the match.

This is also the first time the Black Stars have scored three goals at the World Cup tournament.

Mohammed Kudus also became the first Ghanaian player to score a brace in a World Cup game.

The Ajax midfield scored both Ghana’s second and third goal in the 34th and 68th minute before he was substituted.

The win means Ghana go into the final group game against Uruguay in need of a win or a draw to progress to the next round of the competition.

Ghana will face Uruguay on December 2, 2022 at the Al Janoub Stadium.

The much-anticipated game will also see the Black Stars seek revenge against the South American side following the 2010 World Cup incident.