World Cup 2022: Otto Addo not thinking about revenge ahead of Ghana clash with Uruguay

Published on: 29 November 2022
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group H - South Korea v Ghana - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 28, 2022 Ghana coach Otto Addo celebrates after the match REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Ghana coach Otto Addo said on Monday that he is not the type of person who dwells on vengeance ahead of the final group game against Uruguay on Friday.

But many supporters will almost certainly be thinking about vengeance when the Black Stars face Uruguay in a match that will help determine who advances to the World Cup knockout stage.

At the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, Ghana suffered a bitter and contentious quarter-final defeat at the hands of Uruguay, or at least Luis Suarez.

Those memories are likely to resurface when the Black Stars take the field at Al Janoub Stadium.

“It will be very difficult but I am confident to know that we can win this game,” said Addo.

“I’m not a guy that thinks much of revenge.

“It was really, really long time ago that this incident happened and I am a strong believer if you don’t seek too much revenge on these kind of things sometimes you get the blessings.”

 

 

