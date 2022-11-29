World Cup 2022: Otto Addo sets record after Ghana beat South Korea in Qatar

Otto Addo became the first Ghanaian coach to win a World Cup match after the Black Stars' hard-fought victory against South Korea on Monday.

The Black Stars needed three points to avoid early elimination and looked set to cruise to victory after Mohammed Salisu and Kudus put them up 2-0 at halftime.

However, Gue-Sung Cho equalised twice in three minutes after the break before Ajax's 22-year-old Kudus scored the game-winning goal in the 68th minute.

The victory was a first for the former Ghana international, who was clearly overjoyed with his team's victory at the Education City Stadium. He became the first Ghanaian coach to win a World Cup match.

The win was also the fifth for Ghana since their World Cup debut in 2006. Ratomir Dukovic and Milovan Rajevac, both Serbian coaches, led the Black Stars to two victories each in 2006 and 2010 to give Ghana their previous four World Cup victories.

At the 2006 World Cup, Ratomir Dukovic led Ghana to victory over the Czech Republic and the United States. At the 2010 World Cup, Milovan Rajevac led Ghana to victory over Serbia and the United States.

At the 2014 World Cup, coach Kwesi Appiah, the first Ghanaian to lead Ghana to a World Cup tournament, failed to win a single game.