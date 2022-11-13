World Cup 2022: Otto Addo to arrive in Ghana tonight, set to name final squad on Monday

Otto Addo will arrive in Ghana tonight (Sunday) to announce his final 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar less than 24 hours later.

The 47-year-old will touch base in Accra to finalise his squad for the global showpiece.

The German-based gaffer will announced his squad via a press conference on Monday November 14 at 11am.

Addo is sweating over last-gasp injuries to several of his key players including goalkeepers Richard Ofori and Jojo Wollacot as well as Real Mallorca midfielder Baba Iddrisu.

Addo will be praying for no further injuries as his stars play their final matches before the break in Europe this weekend.

There are fitness concerns for Brighton wingback Tariq Lamptey, Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo, Rennes winger Kamaldeen Sulemana and Freiburg midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyere among a host of other players hiding injuries.

The gaffer will be hoping the last-gasp injuries are not exacerbated when his Ghana stars play their final matches across several leagues in Europe.

Ghana begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, before facing South Korea four days later and concluding the group stage against Uruguay on December 2. Ghana head to Qatar for the World Cup desperately hoping to avoid a repeat of their last major tournament.

At the Africa Cup of Nations in January, Ghana, four-time winners of the continental competition, failed to make the knockout round for the first time in 2006 following a shock defeat to minnows and debutants Comoros.

Their humiliating exit saw them fail to win a match in 22 appearances at the finals and finish bottom of their group.

But Ghana have struggled for form since edging out Nigeria for a place in Qatar in a tie marred by crowd violence in the second leg.

Such is the level of concern over their recent travails that some are even calling for Addo to be replaced before the World Cup, while the country itself has sought divine intervention by having two national days of prayer and fasting in a bid to reverse their fortunes ahead of the tournament.

Ghana have won just two of their 12 matches this year. They were held to a 1-1 draw by the Central African Republic, ranked 132 in the world by FIFA, in their first AFCON qualifier in June, before being thrashed 4-1 by Japan and drawing 0-0 with Chile.