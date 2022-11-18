World Cup 2022: PFAG send good will message to Black Stars 

The Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) has urged the senior national team, the Black Stars to excel in the upcoming FIFA World Cup, Qatar 2022.

This latest rallying call to Coach Otto Addo’s squad of 26 players, comes on the eve of the grand kick-off to the eagerly anticipated first ever Winter Mundial in Qatar this weekend.

With a good blend of youth and experience, the PFAG is confident in the abilities of Coach Otto Addo and his charges to hoist the flag of Ghana even higher on global football’s ultimate stage over the course of the next four weeks.

As the mother body of all professional footballers in the country, the PFAG expects a sterling showing from our gallant warriors to make all Ghanaians proud.

We wish the playing body the very best as they lace up their boots to do battle on the world stage.

To the technical bench, we urge you to continue doing your utmost and to leave no stone unturned in mapping out our assured paths to victory.

Finally, to all teeming and passionate fans of the Black Stars, we ask that you enjoin us in fervent prayer and resounding support for our Stars!

Lets chant and sing in one voice to push our team beyond all hurdles in their quest to shine bright in Qatar!

Our Brilliant Black Stars, we wish you well!!

As always, the PFAG will continue to stand with you and for you, with every kick, every tackle, every goal and every victory at the FIFA World Cup, Qatar 2022!!