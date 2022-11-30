World Cup 2022: Play altogether until 90 minutes against Ghana, former Uruguay star tells players

Former Uruguay international Hugo De Leon has urged the team to go all out when they face Ghana in the last round match at the World Cup in Qatar.

The two-time World champions been in dismal form since the start of the tournament and are languishing bottom in Group H after two rounds.

The Sky Blues shared the spoils with South Korea in their opening match with a goalless draw and lost 2-0 to Portugal in the second.

Now they take on Ghana in the last group game at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah on Friday and only a win can see them go through to the next round.

The West African side require just a point to also advance to the knockout stages of the World Cup.

"Silence, all together and play until the end. 90 more minutes," De Leon wrote on his social media networks.

The Black Stars are seeking a revenge against Uruguay after the South Americans eliminated them in the quarter-finals of the 2010 edition in South Africa.

In that game, Ghana had a last-gasp penalty which could have send through to the semi-finals but legendary Asamoah Gyan stepped up and hit the framework with his kick.

The Celeste won the post match penalty shootouts to progress.