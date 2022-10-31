World Cup 2022: Portugal captain Ronaldo eager to silence his critics at the tournament in Qatar

Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to pout his club woes behind him as he eyes success with the Portuguese national team ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 37-year-old is set for his fifth World Cup as he leads the 2016 European champions to the tournament which begins in 21 days.

Ronaldo has come under intense pressure following his form with English giants Manchester United this season, scoring just a goal in nine matches in the Premier League.

His off the pitch antics has also seen him widely criticized with the latest being during the warm up for the game against West Ham.

However, Ronaldo is looking beyond his current club situation as he prepares himself for what could be his last World Cup.

"I'm not having a good season (at Manchester United)," he said in an interview aired on Radio Television de Portugal.

"I will do it. I want to increase my goalscoring record at the World Cup in Qatar," an ambitious Ronaldo added.

“This is my fifth World Cup final. Few players have reached this level.

"I will advance to the highest level possible and raise the national team to one of the best in the world."

Portugal will open their World Cup campaign with a clash against the Black Stars of Ghana before facing Uruguay and South Korea in Group H.