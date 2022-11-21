World Cup 2022: Portugal captain Ronaldo focused ahead of Ghana clash

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo says he is focused and determined to prove his critics wrong ahead of their World Cup opener against Ghana.

The Manchester United star has had a difficult start to the season and has been widely criticized for his interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, where he revealed that the club has betrayed him.

His explosive interview has overshadowed Portugal's preparations ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Group H opener against Ghana on Thursday.

However, the 37-year-old has taken to social media to reveal his readiness for the global showpiece.

"Good energies, good feelings, the same commitment and the same concentration that we put into each challenge. Focus! Determination! Belief! Wherever we are, Portugal, always!," he wrote on Twitter.

The Black Stars will face South Korea four days after the Portugal clash before rounding up their group with a clash against Uruguay on December 2.

Ronaldo scored the winner when the two teams last met at the World Cup in 2014.