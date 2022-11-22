World Cup 2022: Portugal coach Fernando Santos train with full squad ahead of Ghana game

Portugal coach Fernando Santos had his full squad for training ahead of their World Cup opener against Ghana on Thursday.

All 26 players including Cristiano Ronaldo took part in the penultimate training before the clash against the Black Stars on November 24, 2022.

Coach Fernando Santos took his players through some drills and ball work as he fines tunes his team for the tournament.

The Portuguese team has been engulfed with issues surrounding star man Cristiano Ronaldo whose explosive interview with Piers Morgan left a sour relationship with Manchester United.

After the Ghana game, Portugal will face Uruguay before completing their group with a game against South Korea on November 24.

The last time Portugal played Ghana was at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, where Ghana ended up losing 2-1.