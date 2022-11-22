GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

World Cup 2022: Portugal defender Ruben Dias unbothered by Ronaldo controversy ahead of Ghana clash

Published on: 22 November 2022
World Cup 2022: Portugal defender Ruben Dias unbothered by Ronaldo controversy ahead of Ghana clash

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias insists Portugal will not be affected by the controversy surrounding captain Cristiano Ronaldo. 

Ronaldo has been released by Manchester United following his explosive interview with British journalist Piers Morgan.

Despite the news surrounding the Portuguese talisman, Dias believes there is tranquility in camp and the players are ready for the Ghana game.

"It was important for him to come here to speak, just like everyone else. That's part of the process. It was his turn. But all this business about Cristiano in nothing has pinched our tranquility and our work. I think there is not much more to say," he said during a pre-match interview.

The 2016 European champions will engage Ghana on Thursday November 24 before facing Uruguay four days later.

Portugal will finish their group campaign with a game against Asian giants South Korea on December 2.

Ronaldo scored the winner the last time Ghana faced Portugal at the World Cup.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more