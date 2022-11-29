World Cup 2022: Portugal focused on topping group after securing qualification 

Portugal coach Fernando Santos has made it clear that even though they have already qualified for the next round, they won't take South Korea lightly in the final group match.

The Europeans, who have already accumulated six points from victories over Ghana and Uruguay, aim to finish first in their group with nine points.

"We are not number one in the group yet. We must continue to develop. We need to think about the team composition and prevent the opponent from penetrating into our penalty area,” he said. “I want to meet Brazil after that, not in the round of 16," Santos said.

The Koreans desperately need the points after a humiliating 3-2 loss to Ghana on Monday. They require a victory and hope that the other game between Ghana and Uruguay ends in their favour.

The Round of 16 will feature a matchup between the first place in Group H and the second place in Group G, and a matchup between the second place in Group H and the first place in Group G. Portugal stands to gain by finishing in Group H because Brazil, who are widely considered the favourite to win the tournament, are likely to finish first there.

Ghana, meanwhile, need a win in their final game against Uruguay to confirm their place in the last 16.