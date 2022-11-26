World Cup 2022: Portugal forward Gonçalo Ramos eyes win against Uruguay on Monday 

Portuguese forward Gonçalo Ramos says its a must win against Uruguay in their second group game on Monday.

The 2016 European giants defeated Ghana 3-2 in the opening game at the Stadium 974 on Thursday.

Speaking at the pre-match conference on Saturday, the Benfica forward said, "It's important to win the second game now, the sooner we qualify the better, we avoid bad luck or something like that."

Ramos also spoke about meeting former teammate Dawin Nunez in the game against Uruguay.

"He's a great player and, in addition to being my colleague, he's my friend. We're well prepared to face him."

"Everyone here is prepared to be in the starting line-up and play. It's another opportunity for me to learn from great players, I have the pleasure of sharing the locker room and the field and I'm here for that.", he added.