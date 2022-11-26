GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 26 November 2022
World Cup 2022: Portugal forward Gonçalo Ramos eyes win against Uruguay on Monday 
AMADORA, PORTUGAL - SEPTEMBER 6: Goncalo Ramos of Portugal U21 and SL Benfica during the U21 Euro 2023 Qualifier match between Portugal U21 and Belarus U21 at Estadio Jose Gomes on September 6, 2021 in Amadora, Portugal. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Portuguese forward Gonçalo Ramos says its a must win against Uruguay in their second group game on Monday.

The 2016 European giants defeated Ghana 3-2 in the opening game at the Stadium 974 on Thursday.

Speaking at the pre-match conference on Saturday, the Benfica forward said, "It's important to win the second game now, the sooner we qualify the better, we avoid bad luck or something like that."

Ramos also spoke about meeting former teammate Dawin Nunez in the game against Uruguay.

"He's a great player and, in addition to being my colleague, he's my friend. We're well prepared to face him."

"Everyone here is prepared to be in the starting line-up and play. It's another opportunity for me to learn from great players, I have the pleasure of sharing the locker room and the field and I'm here for that.", he added.

 

 

