World Cup 2022: Portugal - Ghana: Schedule, line-ups and where to watch the game live

Check the date, time and where to watch the live match between Portugal and Ghana of the World Cup in Qatar live and the line-ups for the Group H match.

The soccer teams of Portugal and Ghana play the Group H match of the Group Phase of the 2022 Soccer World Cup in Qatar on Thursday , November 24 .

The result of this match will determine who progresses to the next phase of the 2022 World Cup.

According to the Qatar calendar, the Group Phase began on November 20 and ends on December 2 .

The World Cup final that the teams of Portugal and Ghana intend to reach in the match on November 24 will take place at the Iconic Stadium in Lusail.

In this long-awaited match to be played on December 18, the teams will seek to replace France as the winner of the Soccer World Cup.

Schedule of Portugal vs Ghana in the Group Phase of the World Cup in Qatar 2022

The 2022 Soccer World Cup match in Qatar between Portugal and Ghana will be played on Thursday, November 24 at 4:00 p.m. (peninsular time).

Where to watch the match between Portugal and Ghana live

You can follow the Portugal - Ghana live online through the Ghanasoccernet.com website and find out the result, the goals and the last minute of the group stage match of the Qatar 2022 World Cup .

Probable line-ups for Portugal against Ghana in the Group Stage of the 2022 World Cup

Likely Portugal line-up: Diogo Costa; Nuno Mendes, Danilo Pereira, Rubén Dias, Joao Cancelo; William Carvalho, Ruben Neves, Rafael Leao; Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Likely Ghana line-up: Lawrence Ati-Zigi; Tariq Lamptey, Abdul Rahman Baba, Mohammed Salisu, Daniel Amarety; SalisThomas Partey, Daniel Amartey, Jordan Ayew; Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Iñaki Williams.