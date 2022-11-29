World Cup 2022: Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa admits mistake during Ghana game

Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa says he made mistakes during the game against Ghana but has learnt from it.

Costa nearly gave away a goal during the match against the Black Stars after dropping the ball without knowing Inaki Williams was behind him.

The Athletic Club forward slipped as the defenders of Portugal cleared the ball.

“Like me, the whole team. We played very well in this game, we were all decisive, I won't go into the individual. The team was very united, we all fought for each other and, when it’s like that, the energy is so positive that things end up going well," he said.

"Of course, but the most important thing is that we passed this stage. If we can pass first, better, but what matters is this main objective, which was to pass," he added.

"Our way of playing is calm, safe, not getting into the game of transitions so many times, but trying to control the game.

"It was a mistake I made, luckily there was no goal. Fortunately I also don't need anyone to tell me anything, I learn from myself. Confidence comes with working every day and not just with games.”

"We will continue to do our best for our country."