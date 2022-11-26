GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

World Cup 2022: Portugal have Team dine out after Ghana win 

Published on: 26 November 2022
World Cup 2022: Portugal have Team dine out after Ghana win 

 

The Portugal team had a dinner at the Al Maha Island following their 3-2 win against Ghana in Group H of the 2022 World Cup.

Goals from Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix and Raphael Leao ensured Portugal got their campaign to a bright start against the West African side.

Andre Ayew and Osman Bukari were on the scoresheet for Ghana.

It was difficult game for the Portuguese side as they had to grind to find the win against the Black Stars.

After the game, the team organized a dinner to celebrate the victory with only three players absent.

José Sá, João Cancelo and Bernardo Silva, who have relatives in Qatar, were not present and, therefore, "family photography", which you can see above, was missing.

Coach Fernando Santos side continues to prepare ahead of the game against Uruguay on Monday.

A win against Uruguay will see Portugal qualify to the knockout stage of the competition.

 

 

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more