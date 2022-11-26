World Cup 2022: Portugal have Team dine out after Ghana win 

The Portugal team had a dinner at the Al Maha Island following their 3-2 win against Ghana in Group H of the 2022 World Cup.

Goals from Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix and Raphael Leao ensured Portugal got their campaign to a bright start against the West African side.

Andre Ayew and Osman Bukari were on the scoresheet for Ghana.

It was difficult game for the Portuguese side as they had to grind to find the win against the Black Stars.

After the game, the team organized a dinner to celebrate the victory with only three players absent.

José Sá, João Cancelo and Bernardo Silva, who have relatives in Qatar, were not present and, therefore, "family photography", which you can see above, was missing.

Coach Fernando Santos side continues to prepare ahead of the game against Uruguay on Monday.

A win against Uruguay will see Portugal qualify to the knockout stage of the competition.