World Cup 2022: Portugal only need a draw with South Korea to top Group H

Portugal have already qualified for the round of 16, but they are determined to win Group H in order to avoid a "tougher" opponent.

The former European champions only need a point from their final group game against South Korea to win Group H.

They risk losing first place if Korea, coached by a former Portugal player, defeats them and Ghana beat Uruguay on Friday.

“We have not yet secured first place in the group. Therefore, there will be no major change in the composition of the players in the third game,” Portugal coach Fernando Santos said.

“I want to meet Brazil at a stage other than the round of 16.”

One of Portugal's key players, midfielder Bruno Fernández (Manchester United), added, "It is important to advance to the round of 16 as top of the group. The goal is to win the match against Korea."