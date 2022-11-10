World Cup 2022: Portugal release final squad for Qatar; Ronaldo headlines star-studded 26-man list

Portugal head coach Fernando Santos has announced his final 26-man squad list for the World Cup in Qatar which kicks off in ten days time.

The star-studded squad was released on Thursday and will be submitted to FIFA latest Monday, November 14, 2022.

The legendary Cristiano Ronaldo who is also captain of the team headlines Santos' squad for the Mundial which starts on November 20, 2022.

Other attacking options available for the Seleçao are Rafael Leao, Andre Silva, Joao Felix, Goncalo Ramos and Ricardo Horta.

In the defence are former Real Madrid defender Pepe who will be making his fourth appearance at the World Cup along with Manchester City duo Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo.

The midfielder is stacked with quality including Manchester City star Bernardo Silva and Manchester United man Bruno Fernandes.

Portugal will begin their World Cup against Ghana in their first Group H match at the 974 Stadium on November 24, 2022.

They will subsequently face Uruguay and South Korea in the other two group stages.

Below is the 26-man Portugal list:

- Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (FC Porto), José Sá (Wolverhampton, England) and Rui Patrício (AS Roma, Italy).

- Defenders: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United, England), João Cancelo (Manchester City, England), Pepe (FC Porto), Rúben Dias (Manchester City, England), Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint-Germain, France), António Silva (Benfica), Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain, France) and Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund, Germany).

- Midfielders: Palhinha (Fulham, England), Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton, England), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City, England), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United, England), João Mário (Benfica), Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton, England), Otávio (FC Porto), Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain, France) and William Carvalho (Real Betis, Spain).

- Forwards : André Silva (RB Leipzig, Germany), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, England), Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica), João Félix (Atlético de Madrid, Spain), Rafael Leão (AC Milan, Italy) and Ricardo Horta (Sporting de Braga).