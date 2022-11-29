World Cup 2022: Portugal resume training ahead of South Korea clash

The Portuguese national team have returned to training ahead of their final group game against South Korea on Friday.

The 2016 European champions sealed qualification to the next stage of the World Cup after beating Uruguay 2-0 on Monday.

Second half goals from Manchester United ace Bruno Fernandes ensured Portugal sit top of Group H and need a point to finish the group at the summit of the table.

Coach Fernando Santos and his players resumed training as the team shakes off the exertion of last night's game.

Portugal got off to a great start at the World Cup after beating Ghana 3-2 in their group opener before avenging their 2018 round of 16 defeat to Uruguay.