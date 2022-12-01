World Cup 2022: Portugal serious about South Korea game as they want to top Ghana's group

Portugal insist they are serious about their game against South Korea although they have secured qualification to the knockout stage.

After beating Ghana and Uruguay, the Portuguese are through, but a defeat against South Korea could see them drop to second and set up a potential clash with Brazil in the round of 16.

“We have not yet secured first place in the group. Therefore, there will be no major change in the composition of the players in the third game,” Portugal coach Fernando Santos said.

“I want to meet Brazil at a stage other than the round of 16.”

One of Portugal's key players, midfielder Bruno Fernández (Manchester United), added, "It is important to advance to the round of 16 as top of the group. The goal is to win the match against Korea."

Meanwhile, in the other group match, Ghana and Uruguay square off. Ghana's place in the knockout stage will be confirmed if they win, while a draw will see them through.