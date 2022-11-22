World Cup 2022: Portugal star Bernardo Silva opens up on human rights situation in Qatar

Bernardo Silva believes some of the issues surrounding the World Cup have not been best organised despite the start of the competition.

Qatar has been in the limelight for issues of human rights with reports of over thousand immigrant workers poorly treated during the building of infrastructure for the tournament.

However, the Manchester City star insists while things have not been in the best condition, the Portuguese national team is fully focused on the World Cup.

“We know everything that happened, it's not easy, all of us in this selection believe in human rights, the rights of all workers, in equal rights. We ended up being here representing our country in the best way, knowing that some of the organization's situations weren't the best," said the Manchester City star at a pre-match conference.

Portugal will face Ghana in their opening Group H game on Thursday November 24 before facing Uruguay four days later. They will complete their group with a clash against South Korea.