World Cup 2022: Portugal star Nuno Mendez racing against time to be fit for Ghana game

Paris Saint Germain defender Nuno Mendez remains a doubt for Portugal ahead of their World Cup opener against Ghana on Thursday.

The 20-year-old left-back has not trained with the team since Tuesday and has to pass a late fitness test to be available for the game tomorrow.

The left-back did not train on Tuesday at the request of coach Fernando Santos, who believes Mendes is not fully fit.

The Portugal federation confirmed the news, casting doubt on Mendes' availability to face Ghana. Raphael Guerreiro is an alternative to the youngster.

Mendes was the only player who did not travel to Doha for the game against Ghana at Stadium 974.

Ghana's match against Portugal will start at 4 p.m. local time.