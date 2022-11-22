World Cup 2022: Portugal star Ronaldo leaves Manchester United ahead of Ghana clash

Cristiano Ronaldo may arrive for Portugal's World Cup match against Ghana worried about his club career after Manchester United announced he will leave the Premier League club immediately.

Ronaldo recently gave an explosive interview in which he blasted Man United’s owners and said that he has no respect for manager Erik ten Hag. After the full interview aired, the club have decided to part ways with the legendary footballer.

In a statement, the club said: "Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.

"The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.

"Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team's progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch."

Ronaldo added: "Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early.

"I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge.

"I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future."

The explosive interview has overshadowed Portugal's World Cup preparations. Although Ronaldo has downplayed the interview's impact on his Portugal teammates, the latest news may have an impact on their chances when they face Ghana in their first match on Thursday.

The game will take place at Stadium 974 and will begin at 4 p.m. local time.