World Cup 2022: Portugal star Ronaldo to miss Nigeria friendly ahead of Ghana clash

Published on: 16 November 2022
BRAGA, PORTUGAL - SEPTEMBER 27: Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal reacts after Unai Simon of Spain ( not pictured ) makes a save during the UEFA Nations League League A Group 2 match between Portugal and Spain at Estadio Municipal de Braga on September 27, 2022 in Braga, Portugal. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Portugal will be without captain Cristiano Ronaldo for their friendly match against Nigeria due to a stomach upset.

Portugal will host the Super Eagles in Lisbon as the former European champions prepare for their 2022 World Cup match against Ghana on November 24.

Speaking after Wednesday’s training, in which Ronaldo was missing, Portugal head coach Fernando Santos said: “Ronaldo has a gastritis and did not train today in order to recover and rest.”

“It’s a condition that doesn’t help much, as it affects the players a lot, they lose a lot of liquid, they weaken. He won’t be ready for tomorrow (Thursday’s game) for sure.”

Asked if the Ronaldo really had a stomach bug or if it was just an excuse following the uproar that the player’s explosive interview had generated around the world, Santos laughed and said: “If it were another player, we wouldn’t question it but yes, he really has gastritis and is in no condition to play.”

Portugal see Nigeria as the ideal opponent to assess their readiness for their World Cup group opener against Ghana.

