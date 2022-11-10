World Cup 2022: Portugal to play Nigeria in friendly before Ghana clash

Portugal has confirmed that their final pre-World Cup friendly will be against Nigeria before heading to Qatar.

Portugal will play Nigeria, who were denied qualification to the World Cup by the Black Stars, on November 17 in Lisbon.

Portugal, who play in Group H and begin their campaign against Ghana on November 24, see Nigeria as the ideal African opponent.

Portugal on Thursday named their final squad for Qatar, including superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who will compete in his fifth World Cup, a feat previously held by only four players.

The most notable absence from Fernando Santos' squad is PSG midfielder Renato Sanches, whose career has taken a noticeable downturn after being named the Young Player of the Tournament during Portugal's successful Euro 2016 campaign.

Portugal will also face Uruguay and South Korea in the group stage on November 28 and December 2, respectively.

Portugal World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa, Rui Patricio, Jose Sa;

Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Diogo Dalot, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Danilo Pereira, Antonio Silva, Nuno Mendes, Raphael Guerreiro;

Midfielders: William Carvalho, Ruben Neves, Joao Palhinha, Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha, Otavio, Matheus Nunes, Bernardo Silva, Joao Mario;

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix, Rafael Leao, Ricardo Horta, Andre Silva, Goncalo Ramos.