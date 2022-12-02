World Cup 2022: Portugal to rest key players against South Korea ahead of knockout stage

Portugal coach Fernando Santos is expected to rotate his World Cup squad for their final group H match against South Korea on Friday, with their place in the last 16 in Qatar already secured.

The 68-year-old wants to keep some players fresh for their last-16 match on Tuesday if they finish top of their group.

With their ticket already booked for the knockout stages after wins over Ghana and Uruguay, Portugal can rest players ahead of the final fixture against the Asian giants.

The Portuguese boss is expected to rest Rúben Dias, Rúben Neves, João Félix, Danilo Pereira and Bruno Fernandes with the involvement of captain Cristiano Ronaldo pegged at 50-50.

"The team we trust the most will play," said the coach of the Portuguese, Fernando Santos, adding: "I'm not going to have three footballers to order. The players presented themselves very well, but playing every four days there is little rest time. There is fatigue, fatigue causes fatigue, fatigue causes injuries. We have players with fatigue, we have players with yellow cards, etcetera”. Santos has said.

The gaffer is likely to hand call-ups to Rui Patricio; Dalot, Danilo, Dias, Raphael Guerreiro; João Mario, Palhinha, Vitinha, Bernardo Silva, Ronaldo and Leão.

It's all to play for in the final group H match with only Portugal the only team secured qualification to the last-16.

Ghana and Uruguay face off at the 'vagina-shaped' Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah in what is expected to be a tasty affair.

Uruguay are in a worse position as they head into the match with a solitary point from their goalless draw with South Korea. Uruguay lost their second match 2-0 to Portugal, meaning they have yet to score in this tournament.

Ghana head into the game with three points, having suffered an opening day 3-2 defeat to a star-studded Portugal but bounced back to beat South Korea by the same score in a thrilling end-to-end second match.

A win would guarantee Ghana a place in the round of 16 but a draw could suffice unless South Korea beats Portugal by two or more goals in their final group game.

Interestingly, like Ghana, Uruguay will be hoping that South Korea do not do too well against Portugal. If La Celeste do beat Ghana, they can qualify for the next round if South Korea loses or draws their last match. If both Uruguay and South Korea win, then goal difference, goals scored or fair play might determine who joins Portugal in the round of 16 from Group H.