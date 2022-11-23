World Cup 2022: Portugal vs Ghana - kickoff time, venue & stats

Ghana start their 2022 World Cup campaign against former European champions Portugal, who many have tipped to win the trophy for the first time.

When: Thursday, November 24, 2022. 4 p.m local (1600 GMT)

Where: Stadium 974 in Doha

Stadium Capacity: 40,000

Previous meetings: The only previous meeting between Portugal and Ghana occurred during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, when a Ronaldo strike helped the European side to a 2-1 group stage victory.

Key Stats

Ghana are making their fourth World Cup appearance, having qualified three times in a row between 2006 and 2014, but missing out in Russia four years ago. They've made it to the knockout rounds twice, with the best result being a quarter-final finish in 2010.

Portugal's best World Cup result was third place in 1966. They qualified for the previous five tournaments in a row, making it to the knockout rounds three times (2006, 2010 & 2018).

Ghana came within a penalty kick of becoming the first African country to reach the semi-finals in 2010, but Asamoah Gyan missed from the spot against Uruguay, and the Black Stars lost in a shootout.

Portugal have faced African opponents five times in World Cups, winning three times, drawing once, and losing 3-1 to Morocco in 1986.