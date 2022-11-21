World Cup 2022: Portugal's predicted line up vs Ghana 

Portugal will open its 2022 World Cup campaign against Ghana on November 24 at the Stadium 974 in Doha.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be the center of attention in this game following his recent interview with Piers Morgan.

The five-time Ballon d'or winner will also be looking forward to a good World Cup in order to land a new deal in January away from Manchester United.

A winning start is essential because Fernando Santos' team has an absurd amount of potential. They may arrange themselves like this.

Portugal's probable line up to face Ghana

GK: Diogo Costa - Between the sticks, the guard is being changed. Costa has been outstanding for Porto this year and has a chance to unseat Rui Patricio as the top player in the competition.

RB: Cancelo

A strong performance can even be necessary to land a high-profile transfer.

Cancelo hasn't exactly had a stylish season so far; he's had some difficulty wearing a Manchester City jersey.

But because of his extraordinary ability with the ball, he will probably start at right-back.

What happened to full backs being full backs, sincerely?

CB- Ruben Dias

Along with Dias, a City teammate and frequent captain, hasn't been quite as significant at the club level this season as Cancelo.

However, he is incredibly crucial to his country's team and is already recognized as a leader.

CB- Pepe

Without this man, it isn't a significant competition.

Pepe is still proving to be ageless, and he will undoubtedly leave his mark on the World Cup at some point in the future with a memorable, age-defying performance.

LB- Nuno Mendes

Mendes, who has excelled at Paris Saint-Germain this season, complements Cancelo nicely by providing Portugal with balance and an offensive surge down the left flank.

CM- Ruben Neves

Neves will sit at the base of Portugal's defense and play a crucial role, pinging balls towards a certain 37-year-old up front.

Neves is another player who may be using the tournament as a way to secure a transfer.

CM- William Carvalho

When Neves isn't playing the deep position, Carvalho, who will make his third World Cup appearance for his country, fills it.

In a World Cup qualifying match, he scored his first-ever international goal.

CM- Bruno Fernandez

United's talisman, who, it must be said, has some difficulty when asked to play a deeper midfield role, completes the midfield trident.

However, Fernandes has regained his form this year and can win games on his own when at his best.

RW- Andre Silva

In advance of the 2018 World Cup, Silva scored the 1000th goal in national team history, although he has had trouble scoring goals this year.

Santos, who likes to use his big guns, might have room for him as a narrow right winger.

ST- Cristiano Ronaldo

The 37-year-old enters. The truth is that Portugal should only utilize Ronaldo sparingly, probably from the bench, and place their faith in younger players like Joao Felix.

But that's not going to happen. Be prepared for some agonizing Ronaldo-ball in

LW- Raphael Leao

Please, Ronaldo, do not interfere with Leao in any manner.

Please. Let Milan's best player demonstrate to the world why he is so well-regarded.

Leao could excel this tournament because he is a complete threat when he has the ball at his feet and room to go into.