World Cup 2022: Portugal's Ruben Dias highlights importance of winning first match against Ghana

Portugal defender Ruben Dias believes a win over Ghana in their 2022 World Cup opener is critical to their chances in Qatar.

The former European champions have been tipped to win Group H, which also includes Uruguay and South Korea, and go on to win the competition.

They are also heavy favourites to win the competition for the first time, thanks to a star-studded squad that includes Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, and Joao Felix.

But, according to the Manchester City player, he and his teammates are not thinking about the trophy right now because their priority is to beat four-time African champions Ghana on Thursday.

"For everyone, the only thing on our mind is to beat Ghana. Without it, everything is different. We have to think one day at a time because it's the best way to chart a victorious path. Now the focus is on beating Ghana and nothing else," Dias said.

"I can only speak with propriety of what I think. And my conviction is that we cannot think about it [winning the trophy], we have to think game by game," he reinforced.

“I've seen teams that started to draw or lose and won, that can be relative. But we always want to win. In a competition like this, it is important to remember that it is a long competition and we need to have a lot of resilience.”

The game will take place at Stadium 974 and will begin at 4 p.m. local time.