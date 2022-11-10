World Cup 2022: Portuguese players react after being named in final squad

Some of the Portuguese players named to the final 2022 World Cup squad have taken to social media to express their delight with coach Fernando Santos' decision.

The words most frequently used by the players are pride and dream.

"A boy's dream come true to be called up for the first time to a World Championship. We will give everything for Portugal," reads the official pages of Matheus Nunes on social media, a player born in Brazil, but of Portuguese nationality, who plays for Wolverhampton, in England.

Danilo describes it as a 'dream' and 'pride' in being part of Fernando Santos' choices for the most important national team competition.

"It is with great pride that I will have, for the first time, the opportunity to represent our team in the main football competition. A moment I've dreamed of a lot. We are going with everything," wrote the Paris Saint-Germain player.

Also on social media, Vitinha promised to “honour the colours of the Portuguese flag”, also assuming that it will be a “dream” to be in Qatar and that it is a “pride” to be part of the national team.

More assertive and direct, Gonçalo Ramos wrote only “pride”, a term used again by Rafael Leão and also by Nuno Mendes.

“Without a doubt, a moment of pride for me and my family”, reads Leão’s social media, while Mendes speaks of “honour” and guaranteed that he will do everything possible to make the Portuguese fans “proud”.

Portugal will play Nigeria in a pre-tournament friendly on November 17 before facing Ghana in their World Cup opener on November 24.

Portugal will also face Uruguay and South Korea in the group stage on November 28 and December 2, respectively.

Portugal World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa, Rui Patricio, Jose Sa;

Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Diogo Dalot, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Danilo Pereira, Antonio Silva, Nuno Mendes, Raphael Guerreiro;

Midfielders: William Carvalho, Ruben Neves, Joao Palhinha, Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha, Otavio, Matheus Nunes, Bernardo Silva, Joao Mario;

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix, Rafael Leao, Ricardo Horta, Andre Silva, Goncalo Ramos.