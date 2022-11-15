World Cup 2022: Premier League clubs congratulate Danlad, Afrieyie-Barnie on making Ghana's final squad

Ghana Premier League clubs Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak have both congratulated their players Ibrahim Danlad and Daniel Afriyie Barnie for making Ghana’s final squad for the Qatar World Cup.

The two players are the only-home based players to have made Otto Addo’s 26-man squad for the tournament.

Daniel Afriyie Barnie had received a lot of support from the sporting public to be included in the squad following his impressive performances for both club and country.

"Congratulations on your call up into the Black Stars World Cup 2022 Squad", Hearts of Oak issued a statement to congratulate their star forward.

For Ibrahim Danlad of Asante Kotoko, a late injury to first-choice goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott presented him the opportunity to be included in the squad after being named in the 55-man provisional list.

"Congratulations 👏 from all of us at Asante Kotoko. We believe in your abilities and we know you are going to make Ghana, your family and all of us proud. 🙏 You have our support and blessings. GUDA danlad_ibrahim.", Asante Kotoko congratulated the young goalkeeper in a post.

Congratulations 👏 from all of us at Asante Kotoko. We believe in your abilities and we know you are going to make Ghana, your family and all of us proud. 🙏 You have our support and blessings. GUDA 🧤 🔥 @danlad_ibrahim #AKSC #Fabucensus pic.twitter.com/5VLvrHbCE7 — Asante Kotoko SC - 21/22 GPL Champions🥇 (@AsanteKotoko_SC) November 14, 2022

Ghana will play Switzerland in their last preparatory game on Thursday in Abu Dhabi before traveling to Doha for the tournament.

The Black Stars will make it tournament return against Portugal on November 24, before taking on South Korea three days’ time and a titanic clash against Uruguay in the final group game on December 2, 2022. Exposé

A glance through Ghana’s final 26-man squad

GOALKEEPERS

Richard Ofori Lawrence Ati Zigi Joseph Luke Wollacott* (Ibrahim Danlad).

Defenders:

Tariq Kwame Nii Lante Lamptey Alidu Seidu Alexander Kwabena Baidooh Djiku Gideon Mensah Dennis Frimpong Odoi Daniel Amartey Abdul Karim Mohammed Salisu Joseph Aidoo Baba Abdul Rahman.

MIDFIELDERS

Andre Ayew Morgan Rami Mohammed Kudus Abdul Fatawu Issahaku Thomas Teye Partey Antoine Selorm Semenyo Iddrisu Baba Mohammed* (Elisha Owusu) Sowah Kamal Kamal Deen Sulemana Daniel Kofi Kyereh Abdul Salis Samed Osman Bukari Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

STRIKERS

Williams Arthuer Inaki Jordan Pierre Ayew

Caption: Danlad and Afriyie Barnie