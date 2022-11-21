World Cup 2022: Profile of Ghana

The Black Stars of Ghana will be making a return to the World Cup after missing the tournament four years ago in Russia.

The four-time African champions have rich history at the World Cup despite making only three appearances at the global showpiece. The next destination is Qatar.

The road to Qatar

Ghana finished top of a group that had South Africa, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia. The Black Stars pipped the Bafana Bafana to top spot by just a point after a controversial 1-0 win in Cape Coast.

Ghana were then drawn against rivals Nigeria in the playoffs. The Super Eagles held the Black Stars to a goalless drawn in Kumasi in the first leg before a Thomas Partey strike in Abuja ensured Ghana qualified on away goal ruling.

Ghana's history at the World Cup

The Black Stars reached the last 16 on their maiden appearance in Germany. Four years later, the country made history by becoming the third country from the continent to make it to the last eight.

However, it was a disastrous showing in 2014 in Brazil. Ghana were eliminated from the group stage.

Key players

Thomas Partey- Arsenal

Mohammed Kudus- Ajax

Andre Ayew - Al Sadd

Group H games

Nov 24: Portugal v Ghana – Stadium 974

Nov 28: South Korea v Ghana – Education City Stadium

Dec 2: Ghana v Uruguay – Al Janoub Stadium