World Cup 2022: 'Qatar World Cup is a mistake' - Sepp Blatter

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has said that awarding Qatar the right to host the 2022 World Cup was a mistake.

Qatar was confirmed as the host nation for the 22nd edition in 2010, and Blatter was the president of FIFA at the time.

12 years later, and with Qatar set to host the world in a tournament beginning on November 20, Blatter has made a shocking claim.

Blatter told the Swiss newspaper Tages Anzeiger that "Qatar is a mistake," adding that "the choice was bad."

"It is too small of a country. Football and the World Cup are too big for it," Blatter said of Qatar, the first country in the Middle East to host the tournament.

He said FIFA amended the criteria it used to select host countries in 2012 in light of concerns over the working conditions at tournament-related construction sites in Qatar.

"Since then, social considerations and human rights are taken into account," he said.

Blatter said he will be watching the tournament from his home in Zurich.