World Cup 2022: Rafael Leao 'very happy' after scoring in Portugal win against Ghana

AC Milan ace Rafael Leao said he was "very happy" after scoring to help Portugal beat Ghana in the 2022 World Cup last Thursday in Doha.

Ronaldo converted the opener from the spot after he was fouled by Mohammed Salisu.

Ghana equalised against the run of play when Andre Ayew, their own veteran striker, fired home from close range, but Portugal immediately responded with quickfire goals from Joao Felix and substitute Rafael Leao before a late Ghana consolation by Osman Bukari.

"In the second half we showed another attitude with what the coach said in the locker room and that is what matters", he stressed to 'CNN', leaving a comment to the goal scored.

"It was something I had been looking for for a long time. Even if it wasn't a goal, an assist was enough. Today I managed to help the team and I'm very happy. The most important thing was the victory. From the beginning of the game, we looked for the goal and the team is Congratulations," he concluded.

Portugal will hope to secure qualification to the knockout stages on Monday with a victory against Uruguay.