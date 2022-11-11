World Cup 2022: Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer tipped to make Ghana’s final squad

Hamburger SV forward Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer has been tipped to be included in Ghana's final squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

Head coach Otto Addo will announce the squad on Monday, November 14, and the 21-year-old has strong backing from German media to be included.

The youngster was named in the 55-man preliminary squad last week and is confident of making the trip to Qatar after impressing so far this season.

He has been one of Hamburger SV's best players as they seek promotion to the Bundesliga this season. Konigsdorffer has seven goals and two assists in all competitions.

Coach Otto Addo will name his final squad at a press conference in Accra, and the team will head to Abu Dhabi for camping.

Ghana will play Switzerland in its final warm-up game on Thursday, November 17, before the World Cup begins on November 20.

Black Stars will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24, followed by games against South Korea and Uruguay.